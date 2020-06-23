All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11455 FORT CAROLINE LAKES DR

11455 Fort Caroline Lakes Drive North · No Longer Available
Location

11455 Fort Caroline Lakes Drive North, Jacksonville, FL 32225
East Arlington

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Beatiful, upgraded 3 bedroo,s, 2.5 baths townhouse for rent at the desirable neighborhhod. One garage attached. Fresh paint, Brand New flooring, Brand New appliances, EVERYTHING NEW.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11455 FORT CAROLINE LAKES DR have any available units?
11455 FORT CAROLINE LAKES DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 11455 FORT CAROLINE LAKES DR currently offering any rent specials?
11455 FORT CAROLINE LAKES DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11455 FORT CAROLINE LAKES DR pet-friendly?
No, 11455 FORT CAROLINE LAKES DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 11455 FORT CAROLINE LAKES DR offer parking?
Yes, 11455 FORT CAROLINE LAKES DR offers parking.
Does 11455 FORT CAROLINE LAKES DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11455 FORT CAROLINE LAKES DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11455 FORT CAROLINE LAKES DR have a pool?
No, 11455 FORT CAROLINE LAKES DR does not have a pool.
Does 11455 FORT CAROLINE LAKES DR have accessible units?
No, 11455 FORT CAROLINE LAKES DR does not have accessible units.
Does 11455 FORT CAROLINE LAKES DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 11455 FORT CAROLINE LAKES DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11455 FORT CAROLINE LAKES DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 11455 FORT CAROLINE LAKES DR does not have units with air conditioning.
