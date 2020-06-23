All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 11454 MANATEE DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
11454 MANATEE DR
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11454 MANATEE DR

11454 Manatee Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Turtle Creek
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

11454 Manatee Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Turtle Creek

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11454 MANATEE DR have any available units?
11454 MANATEE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 11454 MANATEE DR have?
Some of 11454 MANATEE DR's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11454 MANATEE DR currently offering any rent specials?
11454 MANATEE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11454 MANATEE DR pet-friendly?
No, 11454 MANATEE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 11454 MANATEE DR offer parking?
Yes, 11454 MANATEE DR offers parking.
Does 11454 MANATEE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11454 MANATEE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11454 MANATEE DR have a pool?
No, 11454 MANATEE DR does not have a pool.
Does 11454 MANATEE DR have accessible units?
No, 11454 MANATEE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 11454 MANATEE DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11454 MANATEE DR has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

North Beach on Kernan
12193 Kernan Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Seagrass Apartments
1701 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Vintage at Plantation Bay
7740 Plantation Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32244
54 Magnolia
9800 Touchton Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
San Marco Village
2166 Dunsford Ter
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Villas at Dames Point Crossing
8291 Dames Point Crossing Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Antlers
8433 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Evergreen Club
9611 Southbrook Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia