All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1144 SKYE DR E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1144 SKYE DR E
Last updated October 29 2019 at 11:22 PM

1144 SKYE DR E

1144 Skye Drive East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Rolling Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1144 Skye Drive East, Jacksonville, FL 32221
Rolling Hills

Amenities

range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This 3 bedroom home is available for immediate rental! The home is beautiful and you'll experience what it is like working with a property management company that truly cares about its residents! Please call or email to schedule your showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1144 SKYE DR E have any available units?
1144 SKYE DR E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1144 SKYE DR E currently offering any rent specials?
1144 SKYE DR E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1144 SKYE DR E pet-friendly?
No, 1144 SKYE DR E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1144 SKYE DR E offer parking?
No, 1144 SKYE DR E does not offer parking.
Does 1144 SKYE DR E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1144 SKYE DR E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1144 SKYE DR E have a pool?
No, 1144 SKYE DR E does not have a pool.
Does 1144 SKYE DR E have accessible units?
No, 1144 SKYE DR E does not have accessible units.
Does 1144 SKYE DR E have units with dishwashers?
No, 1144 SKYE DR E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1144 SKYE DR E have units with air conditioning?
No, 1144 SKYE DR E does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broxton Bay
12900 Broxton Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Volaris West Kernan
12517 Beach Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Sonoma Southside
7740 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Sorrel Luxury Apartments
12001 Abess Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Mirador and Stovall at River City
13100 Broxton Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Landings at Lake Gray
6500 Lake Gray Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32244
The Vue at Baymeadows
8335 Freedom Crossing Trl
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Mandarin Bay
9047 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32257

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia