Last updated October 23 2019 at 6:54 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11432 Oak Lawn Road
11432 Oak Lawn Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
11432 Oak Lawn Road, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Biscayne
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11432 Oak Lawn Road have any available units?
11432 Oak Lawn Road doesn't have any available units at this time.
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 11432 Oak Lawn Road currently offering any rent specials?
11432 Oak Lawn Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11432 Oak Lawn Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 11432 Oak Lawn Road is pet friendly.
Does 11432 Oak Lawn Road offer parking?
No, 11432 Oak Lawn Road does not offer parking.
Does 11432 Oak Lawn Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11432 Oak Lawn Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11432 Oak Lawn Road have a pool?
No, 11432 Oak Lawn Road does not have a pool.
Does 11432 Oak Lawn Road have accessible units?
No, 11432 Oak Lawn Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11432 Oak Lawn Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 11432 Oak Lawn Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11432 Oak Lawn Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 11432 Oak Lawn Road does not have units with air conditioning.
