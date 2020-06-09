All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated May 19 2019 at 1:53 PM

11430 JULIET LEIA CT

11430 Juliet Leia Court · No Longer Available
Location

11430 Juliet Leia Court, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Garden City

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11430 JULIET LEIA CT have any available units?
11430 JULIET LEIA CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 11430 JULIET LEIA CT have?
Some of 11430 JULIET LEIA CT's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and ice maker. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11430 JULIET LEIA CT currently offering any rent specials?
11430 JULIET LEIA CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11430 JULIET LEIA CT pet-friendly?
No, 11430 JULIET LEIA CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 11430 JULIET LEIA CT offer parking?
No, 11430 JULIET LEIA CT does not offer parking.
Does 11430 JULIET LEIA CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11430 JULIET LEIA CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11430 JULIET LEIA CT have a pool?
No, 11430 JULIET LEIA CT does not have a pool.
Does 11430 JULIET LEIA CT have accessible units?
No, 11430 JULIET LEIA CT does not have accessible units.
Does 11430 JULIET LEIA CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11430 JULIET LEIA CT has units with dishwashers.
