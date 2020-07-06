Rent Calculator
1143 Legay Ave
Last updated December 13 2019 at 8:36 AM
1143 Legay Ave
1143 Legay Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
1143 Legay Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Normandy Village
Amenities
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Large cozy home with new paint throughout. Home has been well maintained, with large family room and attached screened porch.Two storage sheds in the back yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1143 Legay Ave have any available units?
1143 Legay Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 1143 Legay Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1143 Legay Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1143 Legay Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1143 Legay Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 1143 Legay Ave offer parking?
No, 1143 Legay Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1143 Legay Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1143 Legay Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1143 Legay Ave have a pool?
No, 1143 Legay Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1143 Legay Ave have accessible units?
No, 1143 Legay Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1143 Legay Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1143 Legay Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1143 Legay Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1143 Legay Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
