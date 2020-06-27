All apartments in Jacksonville
11428 Elane Dr.

11428 Elane Dr
Location

11428 Elane Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32218
San Mateo

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy North Side Home - Come see this north side cutie! This hidden gem won't last long. 3bed/1.5bath with a LARGE kitchen, two living rooms and a HUGE fenced in yard! Kitchen appliances included. Ready for IMMEDIATE move in!

(RLNE5031642)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11428 Elane Dr. have any available units?
11428 Elane Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 11428 Elane Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
11428 Elane Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11428 Elane Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 11428 Elane Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 11428 Elane Dr. offer parking?
No, 11428 Elane Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 11428 Elane Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11428 Elane Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11428 Elane Dr. have a pool?
No, 11428 Elane Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 11428 Elane Dr. have accessible units?
No, 11428 Elane Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 11428 Elane Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 11428 Elane Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11428 Elane Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 11428 Elane Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

