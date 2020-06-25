Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 11425 COURTNEY WATERS LN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
11425 COURTNEY WATERS LN
Last updated June 15 2019 at 2:07 PM
1 of 21
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11425 COURTNEY WATERS LN
11425 Courtney Waters Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Greenland
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
11425 Courtney Waters Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32258
Greenland
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
ice maker
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11425 COURTNEY WATERS LN have any available units?
11425 COURTNEY WATERS LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 11425 COURTNEY WATERS LN have?
Some of 11425 COURTNEY WATERS LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11425 COURTNEY WATERS LN currently offering any rent specials?
11425 COURTNEY WATERS LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11425 COURTNEY WATERS LN pet-friendly?
No, 11425 COURTNEY WATERS LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 11425 COURTNEY WATERS LN offer parking?
Yes, 11425 COURTNEY WATERS LN offers parking.
Does 11425 COURTNEY WATERS LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11425 COURTNEY WATERS LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11425 COURTNEY WATERS LN have a pool?
No, 11425 COURTNEY WATERS LN does not have a pool.
Does 11425 COURTNEY WATERS LN have accessible units?
No, 11425 COURTNEY WATERS LN does not have accessible units.
Does 11425 COURTNEY WATERS LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11425 COURTNEY WATERS LN has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
North Beach on Kernan
12193 Kernan Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Vintage at Plantation Bay
7740 Plantation Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32244
The Canopy at Belfort Park
7750 Belfort Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Spyglass
8540 Homeplace Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Cabana Club
8680 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Avenue Royale
7635 Timberlin Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Catalina
840 Bert Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Portiva
6898 AC Skinner Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Similar Pages
Jacksonville 1 Bedrooms
Jacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Gainesville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Brunswick, GA
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Windy Hill
Golden Glades The Woods
Deerwood
Baymeadows
East Arlington
Sandalwood
Secret Cove
North Beach
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia