Last updated September 5 2019 at 4:19 PM

11413 Blossom Ridge Drive

11413 Blossom Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11413 Blossom Ridge Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Biscayne

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). NOTE: If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11413 Blossom Ridge Drive have any available units?
11413 Blossom Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 11413 Blossom Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11413 Blossom Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11413 Blossom Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11413 Blossom Ridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11413 Blossom Ridge Drive offer parking?
No, 11413 Blossom Ridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11413 Blossom Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11413 Blossom Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11413 Blossom Ridge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11413 Blossom Ridge Drive has a pool.
Does 11413 Blossom Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 11413 Blossom Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11413 Blossom Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11413 Blossom Ridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11413 Blossom Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11413 Blossom Ridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
