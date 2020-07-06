All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1141 W 12th St

1141 12th St W · No Longer Available
Location

1141 12th St W, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Mid-Westside

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/38d6c4b006 ----
Check out this freshly renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Brand new flooring, fresh paint, beautiful kitchen & backslash! Also has an attached carport! Pet friendly with breed approval and pet fee. Apply online today.

BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com
Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1141 W 12th St have any available units?
1141 W 12th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1141 W 12th St currently offering any rent specials?
1141 W 12th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1141 W 12th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1141 W 12th St is pet friendly.
Does 1141 W 12th St offer parking?
Yes, 1141 W 12th St offers parking.
Does 1141 W 12th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1141 W 12th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1141 W 12th St have a pool?
No, 1141 W 12th St does not have a pool.
Does 1141 W 12th St have accessible units?
No, 1141 W 12th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1141 W 12th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1141 W 12th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1141 W 12th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1141 W 12th St does not have units with air conditioning.

