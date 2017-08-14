11357 BEDFORD OAKS DR

Well maintained 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath townhome in Shadowood Park community. Bedrooms upstairs, living areas downstairs. Stainless steel appliances. End unit townhome, patio out back, assigned parking. Available for immediate move in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
