11357 BEDFORD OAKS DR
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11357 BEDFORD OAKS DR

11357 Bedford Oaks Dr · No Longer Available
Location

11357 Bedford Oaks Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Holly Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Well maintained 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath townhome in Shadowood Park community. Bedrooms upstairs, living areas downstairs. Stainless steel appliances. End unit townhome, patio out back, assigned parking. Available for immediate move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

