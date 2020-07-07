All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated September 17 2019

1135 Saratoga Blvd

1135 Saratoga Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1135 Saratoga Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Lake Forest

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f1f7a5a037 ---- Located on a corner lot, with a garage and ample carport parking, this home has plenty of charm! Hardwood floors throughout, ceiling fans in the bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and washer-dryer hookups. Come see it today before it's gone! Refrigerator and range to be installed prior to move-in. -Apply online at allcountycpm.com/available-rentals. -Applications are $50 apiece, and there must be a separate application for every adult. Application fees are non-refundable. -Gross household income needs to be 3x the rent. -All County Complete does not accept evictions from the last 3 years, active bankruptcies, or registered sex offenders. -Your security deposit is based on background and rental history, and prior evictions or felonies may result in denial or higher deposit. It may be equal to 1x, 1.5x or 2x the rent. -After applying, you will be emailed a request to submit your last three pay stubs and fill out a rental verification form. -Should you be approved, there is an administration fee of $150 prior to move-in. Each pet requires a one-time, non-refundable fee of $200, with no additional pet rent. -Renter's insurance must be obtained and submitted prior to move-in. -One FULL month's rent is due prior to move-in. -All fees are subject to change without prior notice. -Sorry, no Section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1135 Saratoga Blvd have any available units?
1135 Saratoga Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1135 Saratoga Blvd have?
Some of 1135 Saratoga Blvd's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1135 Saratoga Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1135 Saratoga Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1135 Saratoga Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1135 Saratoga Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 1135 Saratoga Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 1135 Saratoga Blvd offers parking.
Does 1135 Saratoga Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1135 Saratoga Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1135 Saratoga Blvd have a pool?
No, 1135 Saratoga Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 1135 Saratoga Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1135 Saratoga Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1135 Saratoga Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1135 Saratoga Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.

