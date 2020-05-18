All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

1135 Bert Rd

1135 Bert Road · No Longer Available
Location

1135 Bert Road, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Arlington

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
playground
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
playground
pool
Tree Hill Apartments - Property Id: 206410

Welcome to Tree Hill Apartments in beautiful Jacksonville, Florida.

Tree Hill Apartments is proud to introduce two bedroom Townhomes to fit your needs. Designed to make life enjoyable, we've included in every home central air and heating, an all-electric kitchen, refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher. We want to ensure that your life at Tree Hill Apartments will always be comfortable and convenient. Our pet-friendly community understands that pets are family too, so bring your furry friends along (up Too 50lbs)

Children will love our fun-filled playground and public parks nearby. Take a refreshing dip in the shimmering swimming pool, Give us a call today and see why this is your next new home.

Call: 904-453-1857 For our Current Move in Specials
1ST MONTH RENT FREE - $99 DEPOSITS

Prices subject to change. Please call the leasing office for up to the minute pricing and availability.

CALL NOW- WE CAN'T WAIT TO SHOW YOU YOUR NEW HOME!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/206410
Property Id 206410

(RLNE5706047)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1135 Bert Rd have any available units?
1135 Bert Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1135 Bert Rd have?
Some of 1135 Bert Rd's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1135 Bert Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1135 Bert Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1135 Bert Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1135 Bert Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1135 Bert Rd offer parking?
No, 1135 Bert Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1135 Bert Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1135 Bert Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1135 Bert Rd have a pool?
Yes, 1135 Bert Rd has a pool.
Does 1135 Bert Rd have accessible units?
No, 1135 Bert Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1135 Bert Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1135 Bert Rd has units with dishwashers.

