1134 GLENCARIN ST
Last updated July 6 2019 at 2:12 PM

1134 GLENCARIN ST

1134 Glencarin Street · No Longer Available
Location

1134 Glencarin Street, Jacksonville, FL 32208
45th and Moncrief

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
fireplace
carpet
range
refrigerator
Spacious rental over 2000 sq ft with wood and tile floors and a HUGE 25' x 35' family room with fireplace and 20' vaulted ceiling. Culdesac. Open porch/deck from Florida room. Bedrooms are carpeted Split plan. Owner suite off Master. Large master closet. Great for a larger family.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1134 GLENCARIN ST have any available units?
1134 GLENCARIN ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1134 GLENCARIN ST have?
Some of 1134 GLENCARIN ST's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1134 GLENCARIN ST currently offering any rent specials?
1134 GLENCARIN ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1134 GLENCARIN ST pet-friendly?
No, 1134 GLENCARIN ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1134 GLENCARIN ST offer parking?
Yes, 1134 GLENCARIN ST offers parking.
Does 1134 GLENCARIN ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1134 GLENCARIN ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1134 GLENCARIN ST have a pool?
No, 1134 GLENCARIN ST does not have a pool.
Does 1134 GLENCARIN ST have accessible units?
No, 1134 GLENCARIN ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1134 GLENCARIN ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1134 GLENCARIN ST does not have units with dishwashers.
