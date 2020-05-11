1134 GLENCARIN ST

1134 Glencarin Street, Jacksonville, FL 32208 45th and Moncrief
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
fireplace
carpet
range
refrigerator
Spacious rental over 2000 sq ft with wood and tile floors and a HUGE 25' x 35' family room with fireplace and 20' vaulted ceiling. Culdesac. Open porch/deck from Florida room. Bedrooms are carpeted Split plan. Owner suite off Master. Large master closet. Great for a larger family.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
