1134 GLENCARIN ST

Spacious rental over 2000 sq ft with wood and tile floors and a HUGE 25' x 35' family room with fireplace and 20' vaulted ceiling. Culdesac. Open porch/deck from Florida room. Bedrooms are carpeted Split plan. Owner suite off Master. Large master closet. Great for a larger family.