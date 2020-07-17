All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:07 AM

11332 ESTANCIA VILLA CIR

11332 Estancia Villa Circle · (904) 813-8935
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11332 Estancia Villa Circle, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Southide Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 703 · Avail. now

$1,450

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1412 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
3 bedroom 2.5 bath 1 car attached garage convenient Location off St. Johns Bluff Road. Rental Includes Water & Sewer, and all Lawn Service. Located within minutes to the St. Johns Town Center Mall, UNF, Mayo Clinic, Naval Station Mayport and Naval Air Station Jacksonville, & Beaches. Upgrades include: Solid Granite Counter Tops, Upgraded Unique Kitchen Cabinets with Installed Hardware, 18' Ceramic Tile & Carpet First Floor, Brick Paved Driveways & Patio, and Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances All appliances included. No Pets No Smokers

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11332 ESTANCIA VILLA CIR have any available units?
11332 ESTANCIA VILLA CIR has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 11332 ESTANCIA VILLA CIR have?
Some of 11332 ESTANCIA VILLA CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11332 ESTANCIA VILLA CIR currently offering any rent specials?
11332 ESTANCIA VILLA CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11332 ESTANCIA VILLA CIR pet-friendly?
No, 11332 ESTANCIA VILLA CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 11332 ESTANCIA VILLA CIR offer parking?
Yes, 11332 ESTANCIA VILLA CIR offers parking.
Does 11332 ESTANCIA VILLA CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11332 ESTANCIA VILLA CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11332 ESTANCIA VILLA CIR have a pool?
Yes, 11332 ESTANCIA VILLA CIR has a pool.
Does 11332 ESTANCIA VILLA CIR have accessible units?
No, 11332 ESTANCIA VILLA CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 11332 ESTANCIA VILLA CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11332 ESTANCIA VILLA CIR has units with dishwashers.
