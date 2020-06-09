11332 ESTANCIA VILLA CIR

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

3 bedroom 2.5 bath 1 car attached garage convenient Location off St. Johns Bluff Road. Rental Includes Water & Sewer, and all Lawn Service. Located within minutes to the St. Johns Town Center Mall, UNF, Mayo Clinic, Naval Station Mayport and Naval Air Station Jacksonville, & Beaches. Upgrades include: Solid Granite Counter Tops, Upgraded Unique Kitchen Cabinets with Installed Hardware, 18' Ceramic Tile & Carpet First Floor, Brick Paved Driveways & Patio, and Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances All appliances included. No Pets No Smokers