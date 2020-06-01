All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 11331 Forestdale Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
11331 Forestdale Road
Last updated May 27 2020 at 3:43 PM

11331 Forestdale Road

11331 Forestdale Road · (904) 274-4254
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Highlands
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

11331 Forestdale Road, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Highlands

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,675

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1997 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11331 Forestdale Road have any available units?
11331 Forestdale Road has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 11331 Forestdale Road currently offering any rent specials?
11331 Forestdale Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11331 Forestdale Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 11331 Forestdale Road is pet friendly.
Does 11331 Forestdale Road offer parking?
No, 11331 Forestdale Road does not offer parking.
Does 11331 Forestdale Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11331 Forestdale Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11331 Forestdale Road have a pool?
Yes, 11331 Forestdale Road has a pool.
Does 11331 Forestdale Road have accessible units?
No, 11331 Forestdale Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11331 Forestdale Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 11331 Forestdale Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11331 Forestdale Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 11331 Forestdale Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 11331 Forestdale Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Vintage at Plantation Bay
7740 Plantation Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32244
St. Johns Plantation
7595 Baymeadows Cir W
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Riverview
301 Caravan Circle
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Sur at Southside Quarter
7385 Park Village Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Ciel Apartments
4929 Skyway Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Galleria Club
8680 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Villas at Dames Point Crossing
8291 Dames Point Crossing Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Broadstone River House
1655 Prudential Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32207

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity