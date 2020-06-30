All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1132 Timber Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1132 Timber Lane
Last updated March 25 2020 at 11:25 PM

1132 Timber Lane

1132 Timber Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1132 Timber Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Alderman Park

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS!
CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES!
CLICK HERE TO APPLY NOW!
This single-family home is 2,044 square feet including 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Feel free to browse photos of 1132 Timber Lane Jacksonville, FL 32211 and contact Hudson Homes Management at (469) 810-0581 to request more information.
Move-In Special! Lease before 03/31/2020 and get one month free!
*rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1132 Timber Lane have any available units?
1132 Timber Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1132 Timber Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1132 Timber Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1132 Timber Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1132 Timber Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1132 Timber Lane offer parking?
No, 1132 Timber Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1132 Timber Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1132 Timber Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1132 Timber Lane have a pool?
No, 1132 Timber Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1132 Timber Lane have accessible units?
No, 1132 Timber Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1132 Timber Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1132 Timber Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1132 Timber Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1132 Timber Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Remo
843 Alderman Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Country Club Lakes
4090 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Arium Deerwood
9803 Creekfront Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Pier 5350
5350 Arlington Expy
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Banyan Bay
1700 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Timberwalk at Mandarin
10263 Whispering Forest Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Cape House
4460 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Portiva
6898 AC Skinner Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia