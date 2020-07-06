Rent Calculator
11312 Duval Road
11312 Duval Road
11312 Duval Road
Location
11312 Duval Road, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Garden City
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
For Rent - Beautiful yard with plenty of space. Lawn service included. Property has well so no water/sewer bill. All wood and tile floors. Plenty of space and privacy.
(RLNE5479130)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11312 Duval Road have any available units?
11312 Duval Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 11312 Duval Road currently offering any rent specials?
11312 Duval Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11312 Duval Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 11312 Duval Road is pet friendly.
Does 11312 Duval Road offer parking?
No, 11312 Duval Road does not offer parking.
Does 11312 Duval Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11312 Duval Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11312 Duval Road have a pool?
No, 11312 Duval Road does not have a pool.
Does 11312 Duval Road have accessible units?
No, 11312 Duval Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11312 Duval Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 11312 Duval Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11312 Duval Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 11312 Duval Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
