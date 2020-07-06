All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 11312 Duval Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
11312 Duval Road
Last updated February 1 2020 at 12:07 PM

11312 Duval Road

11312 Duval Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

11312 Duval Road, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Garden City

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
For Rent - Beautiful yard with plenty of space. Lawn service included. Property has well so no water/sewer bill. All wood and tile floors. Plenty of space and privacy.

(RLNE5479130)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11312 Duval Road have any available units?
11312 Duval Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 11312 Duval Road currently offering any rent specials?
11312 Duval Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11312 Duval Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 11312 Duval Road is pet friendly.
Does 11312 Duval Road offer parking?
No, 11312 Duval Road does not offer parking.
Does 11312 Duval Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11312 Duval Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11312 Duval Road have a pool?
No, 11312 Duval Road does not have a pool.
Does 11312 Duval Road have accessible units?
No, 11312 Duval Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11312 Duval Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 11312 Duval Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11312 Duval Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 11312 Duval Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Move Cross Country
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

5 Thousand Town
5000 Big Island Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Florida Club at Deerwood
8616 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
JTB
8876 A.C. Skinner Parkway
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Meridian
653 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
The Club At Danforth
3701 Danforth Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Hacienda Club
8685 Baymeadows Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Ortega Village
4754 Ortega Hills Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Grove at Deerwood
8231 Princeton Square Blvd W
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia