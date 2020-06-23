Amenities

11311 Estancia Villa Circle Unit 3 Available 03/01/20 Nice townhome coming available for rent in Villas of Estancia ! - **AVAILABLE 3-1-20**



Villas of Estancia is located on the east side of the greater Jacksonville area. The community is in close proximity to restaurants, entertainment and shopping. The community is just a few minutes away from the St. Johns Town Center. Villas Of Estancia delivers the kind of convenience all families are looking for.



This true townhome floorplan is two levels with a one car attached garage and outdoor patio. Three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms for a total of 1600 sq ft.



The first level offers a beautiful open floorplan. The kitchen is made for entertaining with an oversized granite countertop, large cabinets and stainless steel appliances. There is also a power room on the first floor. The second level is where are three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and the laundry room. There is plenty of closet space and large window for sunlight. 2 car max. One is the drive way and one in the garage.



No pets please.



Please call today to schedule a showing!



$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 13 month lease.



Mandatory $5 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.



Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.



*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*



No Pets Allowed



