Jacksonville, FL
11311 Estancia Villa Circle Unit 3
Last updated January 23 2020 at 12:27 PM

11311 Estancia Villa Circle Unit 3

11311 Estancia Villa Cir · No Longer Available
Location

11311 Estancia Villa Cir, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Southide Estates

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
online portal
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
online portal
11311 Estancia Villa Circle Unit 3 Available 03/01/20 Nice townhome coming available for rent in Villas of Estancia ! - **AVAILABLE 3-1-20**

Villas of Estancia is located on the east side of the greater Jacksonville area. The community is in close proximity to restaurants, entertainment and shopping. The community is just a few minutes away from the St. Johns Town Center. Villas Of Estancia delivers the kind of convenience all families are looking for.

This true townhome floorplan is two levels with a one car attached garage and outdoor patio. Three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms for a total of 1600 sq ft.

The first level offers a beautiful open floorplan. The kitchen is made for entertaining with an oversized granite countertop, large cabinets and stainless steel appliances. There is also a power room on the first floor. The second level is where are three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and the laundry room. There is plenty of closet space and large window for sunlight. 2 car max. One is the drive way and one in the garage.

No pets please.

Please call today to schedule a showing!

$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 13 month lease.

Mandatory $5 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.

Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.

*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*

Nest Finders Property Management
9889 Gate Pkwy N, #402
Jacksonville, FL 32246

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3609943)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11311 Estancia Villa Circle Unit 3 have any available units?
11311 Estancia Villa Circle Unit 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 11311 Estancia Villa Circle Unit 3 have?
Some of 11311 Estancia Villa Circle Unit 3's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11311 Estancia Villa Circle Unit 3 currently offering any rent specials?
11311 Estancia Villa Circle Unit 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11311 Estancia Villa Circle Unit 3 pet-friendly?
No, 11311 Estancia Villa Circle Unit 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 11311 Estancia Villa Circle Unit 3 offer parking?
Yes, 11311 Estancia Villa Circle Unit 3 offers parking.
Does 11311 Estancia Villa Circle Unit 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11311 Estancia Villa Circle Unit 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11311 Estancia Villa Circle Unit 3 have a pool?
No, 11311 Estancia Villa Circle Unit 3 does not have a pool.
Does 11311 Estancia Villa Circle Unit 3 have accessible units?
No, 11311 Estancia Villa Circle Unit 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 11311 Estancia Villa Circle Unit 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 11311 Estancia Villa Circle Unit 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
