Jacksonville, FL
11311 ESTANCIA VILLA CIR
Last updated April 14 2020 at 6:43 AM

11311 ESTANCIA VILLA CIR

11311 Estancia Villa Circle · No Longer Available
Location

11311 Estancia Villa Circle, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Southide Estates

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**AVAILABLE NOW**Nice 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home for rent in Julington Creek Plantation! Enjoy all the 5 star amenities of Julington Creek Plantation! This home features close to 1,700 sq. ft. of living space and has nice laminate wood flooring throughout the entire home. Living room, dining room combination. Living room has cozy fireplace. Nice size master bedroom. Master bathroom has dual sinks, garden tub and walk-in shower. Great size backyard and covered patio! Washer/dryer connections. Tenant is responsible for lawncare. Small Pets are welcomed upon approval and with a pet fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11311 ESTANCIA VILLA CIR have any available units?
11311 ESTANCIA VILLA CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 11311 ESTANCIA VILLA CIR have?
Some of 11311 ESTANCIA VILLA CIR's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11311 ESTANCIA VILLA CIR currently offering any rent specials?
11311 ESTANCIA VILLA CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11311 ESTANCIA VILLA CIR pet-friendly?
Yes, 11311 ESTANCIA VILLA CIR is pet friendly.
Does 11311 ESTANCIA VILLA CIR offer parking?
No, 11311 ESTANCIA VILLA CIR does not offer parking.
Does 11311 ESTANCIA VILLA CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11311 ESTANCIA VILLA CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11311 ESTANCIA VILLA CIR have a pool?
No, 11311 ESTANCIA VILLA CIR does not have a pool.
Does 11311 ESTANCIA VILLA CIR have accessible units?
No, 11311 ESTANCIA VILLA CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 11311 ESTANCIA VILLA CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 11311 ESTANCIA VILLA CIR does not have units with dishwashers.

