All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1131 Maynard St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1131 Maynard St
Last updated June 8 2019 at 4:45 AM

1131 Maynard St

1131 Maynard Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1131 Maynard Street, Jacksonville, FL 32208
45th and Moncrief

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/03f9ae9068 ---- Come check out this 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom home for rent! Features large front porch, appliances, storage shed, & more! Pet friendly with breed approval and non-refundable pet fee. Apply online today! BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1131 Maynard St have any available units?
1131 Maynard St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1131 Maynard St currently offering any rent specials?
1131 Maynard St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1131 Maynard St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1131 Maynard St is pet friendly.
Does 1131 Maynard St offer parking?
No, 1131 Maynard St does not offer parking.
Does 1131 Maynard St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1131 Maynard St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1131 Maynard St have a pool?
No, 1131 Maynard St does not have a pool.
Does 1131 Maynard St have accessible units?
No, 1131 Maynard St does not have accessible units.
Does 1131 Maynard St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1131 Maynard St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1131 Maynard St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1131 Maynard St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Serotina Lake Apartments
4295 Sunbeam Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
RiverVue
3946 Saint Johns Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32205
Boat House Apartments
400 Century 21 Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32216
The Residences at Barnett
112 West Adams Street
Jacksonville, FL 32202
La Palma
5522 Playa Way #1
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Cross Creek
1441 Manotak Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Broadstone River House
1655 Prudential Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Green Tree Place
9480 Princeton Square Blvd S
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia