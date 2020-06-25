Rent Calculator
Last updated May 16 2019 at 9:46 AM
1131 E. 10th St.
1131 East 10th Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1131 East 10th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206
Phoenix
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE4868991)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1131 E. 10th St. have any available units?
1131 E. 10th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 1131 E. 10th St. currently offering any rent specials?
1131 E. 10th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1131 E. 10th St. pet-friendly?
No, 1131 E. 10th St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 1131 E. 10th St. offer parking?
No, 1131 E. 10th St. does not offer parking.
Does 1131 E. 10th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1131 E. 10th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1131 E. 10th St. have a pool?
No, 1131 E. 10th St. does not have a pool.
Does 1131 E. 10th St. have accessible units?
No, 1131 E. 10th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1131 E. 10th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1131 E. 10th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1131 E. 10th St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1131 E. 10th St. does not have units with air conditioning.
