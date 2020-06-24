All apartments in Jacksonville
11288 Estancia Villa Cir. #905
11288 Estancia Villa Cir. #905

11288 Estancia Villa Cir 905 · No Longer Available
Location

11288 Estancia Villa Cir 905, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Southide Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Like New 2/2.5 Townhome with one car garage - 2 bed, 2.5 bath townhome with 1-car garage has been well maintained and is ready for a new tenant. New laminate flooring installed in 1st floor living area. Designer kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and 42-inch cabinets. Half bath on first floor, each bedroom on second floor has its own attached bathroom. Laundry is on second floor for ease, and unit includes stacking washer and dryer. Unit overlooks peaceful lake with fountain and is just steps away from the community pool. Desirable area near major thoroughfares and premium shopping.
No pets, please.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3737184)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11288 Estancia Villa Cir. #905 have any available units?
11288 Estancia Villa Cir. #905 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 11288 Estancia Villa Cir. #905 have?
Some of 11288 Estancia Villa Cir. #905's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11288 Estancia Villa Cir. #905 currently offering any rent specials?
11288 Estancia Villa Cir. #905 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11288 Estancia Villa Cir. #905 pet-friendly?
No, 11288 Estancia Villa Cir. #905 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 11288 Estancia Villa Cir. #905 offer parking?
Yes, 11288 Estancia Villa Cir. #905 offers parking.
Does 11288 Estancia Villa Cir. #905 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11288 Estancia Villa Cir. #905 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11288 Estancia Villa Cir. #905 have a pool?
Yes, 11288 Estancia Villa Cir. #905 has a pool.
Does 11288 Estancia Villa Cir. #905 have accessible units?
No, 11288 Estancia Villa Cir. #905 does not have accessible units.
Does 11288 Estancia Villa Cir. #905 have units with dishwashers?
No, 11288 Estancia Villa Cir. #905 does not have units with dishwashers.
