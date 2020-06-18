All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated June 18 2020

1125 W. 29th St.

1125 West 29th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1125 West 29th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
29th and Chase

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Completely upgraded 3/1 864 Sq. Ft. with fenced yard, hardwood floors, fresh paint and renovated kitchen!! - PLEASE CALL US TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION OR TO VIEW THIS HOME! 727-741-4651
^^^^^ This is the fastest way to get a response and schedule a tour!! ^^^^^

Wood floors in living area
Tile flooring in bedrooms and kitchen
Black appliances
Completely upgraded kitchen
Renovated bathroom
Dining bar
Upgraded light fixtures and fans

Call today for your tour. Our cell number is 727-741-4651. Read below for some answers to some of your other questions.

When is the home available?
The home is ready to be moved into today!

How much is your security deposit?
The security deposit starts at one months rent

Do you allow pets?
Yes, but there are breed restrictions and a non-refundable $200 pet fee so please confirm before applying.

Where can I get an application?
You can fill one out on our website www.NJSRealty.com by clicking the Apply Now button next to the property listing after you've scheduled your tour.

What are your basic requirements?

You have to have good rental history
No evictions - YES, we do check
You must have good or fair credit to be approved
No money owed to another apartment community or land lord for any reason
You have to have verifiable income
We do a criminal back ground check
Income has to be 2.5 times the rent
No Section 8

Call right away- this is a very nice home and it will go quickly!

(RLNE5817836)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1125 W. 29th St. have any available units?
1125 W. 29th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1125 W. 29th St. currently offering any rent specials?
1125 W. 29th St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1125 W. 29th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1125 W. 29th St. is pet friendly.
Does 1125 W. 29th St. offer parking?
No, 1125 W. 29th St. does not offer parking.
Does 1125 W. 29th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1125 W. 29th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1125 W. 29th St. have a pool?
No, 1125 W. 29th St. does not have a pool.
Does 1125 W. 29th St. have accessible units?
No, 1125 W. 29th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1125 W. 29th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1125 W. 29th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1125 W. 29th St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1125 W. 29th St. does not have units with air conditioning.
