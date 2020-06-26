All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated October 26 2019

1125 E UNION ST

1125 East Union Street · No Longer Available
Location

1125 East Union Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206
East Jacksonville

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Come see this cozy 2/1, ready for move-in now! With recently upgraded flooring, and paint, plus a spacious, fenced-in backyard, you will love calling this your new home. Requirements listed below. No calls/texts will be responded to. Please send e-mail for showing requests.Application Fee $40/person, $750 Security Deposit. No pets - no exceptions. No Section 8. Credit must be approved and background check must be clean. REQUIREMENTS: Last 4 paystubs, showing 2X the rent, 2018 W-2, and Picture ID. THESE ITEMS MUST ACCOMPANY THE FILLED-OUT/SIGNED APPLICATION TO BE CONSIDERED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1125 E UNION ST have any available units?
1125 E UNION ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1125 E UNION ST have?
Some of 1125 E UNION ST's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1125 E UNION ST currently offering any rent specials?
1125 E UNION ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1125 E UNION ST pet-friendly?
No, 1125 E UNION ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1125 E UNION ST offer parking?
Yes, 1125 E UNION ST offers parking.
Does 1125 E UNION ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1125 E UNION ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1125 E UNION ST have a pool?
No, 1125 E UNION ST does not have a pool.
Does 1125 E UNION ST have accessible units?
No, 1125 E UNION ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1125 E UNION ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1125 E UNION ST does not have units with dishwashers.
