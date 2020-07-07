All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1124 Glencarin St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1124 Glencarin St.
Last updated September 8 2019 at 4:07 PM

1124 Glencarin St.

1124 Glencarin Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1124 Glencarin Street, Jacksonville, FL 32208
45th and Moncrief

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
courtyard
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
courtyard
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4d9662309a ---- Gorgeous single-family home ready for rent. Vintage hardwood floors throughout home. Come check it out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1124 Glencarin St. have any available units?
1124 Glencarin St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1124 Glencarin St. have?
Some of 1124 Glencarin St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1124 Glencarin St. currently offering any rent specials?
1124 Glencarin St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1124 Glencarin St. pet-friendly?
No, 1124 Glencarin St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1124 Glencarin St. offer parking?
No, 1124 Glencarin St. does not offer parking.
Does 1124 Glencarin St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1124 Glencarin St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1124 Glencarin St. have a pool?
No, 1124 Glencarin St. does not have a pool.
Does 1124 Glencarin St. have accessible units?
No, 1124 Glencarin St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1124 Glencarin St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1124 Glencarin St. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakewood Village
1542 Arcadia Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32207
The Waterford at Mandarin Apartments
11247 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32223
Beach Villas
11555 Beach Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32246
The Canopy at Belfort Park
7750 Belfort Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Elements of Belle Rive
10010 Belle Rive Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Fountains at Deerwood
7816 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
San Marco Promenade
2006 San Marco Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32207
The Jaxon
4450 Tropea Way
Jacksonville, FL 32246

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia