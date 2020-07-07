Rent Calculator
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1124 Glencarin St.
Last updated September 8 2019 at 4:07 PM
1 of 7
1124 Glencarin St.
1124 Glencarin Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1124 Glencarin Street, Jacksonville, FL 32208
45th and Moncrief
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
courtyard
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
courtyard
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4d9662309a ---- Gorgeous single-family home ready for rent. Vintage hardwood floors throughout home. Come check it out!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1124 Glencarin St. have any available units?
1124 Glencarin St. doesn't have any available units at this time.
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1124 Glencarin St. have?
Some of 1124 Glencarin St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1124 Glencarin St. currently offering any rent specials?
1124 Glencarin St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1124 Glencarin St. pet-friendly?
No, 1124 Glencarin St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 1124 Glencarin St. offer parking?
No, 1124 Glencarin St. does not offer parking.
Does 1124 Glencarin St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1124 Glencarin St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1124 Glencarin St. have a pool?
No, 1124 Glencarin St. does not have a pool.
Does 1124 Glencarin St. have accessible units?
No, 1124 Glencarin St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1124 Glencarin St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1124 Glencarin St. does not have units with dishwashers.
