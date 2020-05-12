Rent Calculator
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
11235 CAMPFIELD CRICLE
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11235 CAMPFIELD CRICLE
11235 Campfield Circle
·
No Longer Available
Location
11235 Campfield Circle, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Nice 3/2.5 townhouse across from lake. Large living/dining room. Large screened patio. Community pool. Gated.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11235 CAMPFIELD CRICLE have any available units?
11235 CAMPFIELD CRICLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 11235 CAMPFIELD CRICLE have?
Some of 11235 CAMPFIELD CRICLE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11235 CAMPFIELD CRICLE currently offering any rent specials?
11235 CAMPFIELD CRICLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11235 CAMPFIELD CRICLE pet-friendly?
No, 11235 CAMPFIELD CRICLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 11235 CAMPFIELD CRICLE offer parking?
No, 11235 CAMPFIELD CRICLE does not offer parking.
Does 11235 CAMPFIELD CRICLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11235 CAMPFIELD CRICLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11235 CAMPFIELD CRICLE have a pool?
Yes, 11235 CAMPFIELD CRICLE has a pool.
Does 11235 CAMPFIELD CRICLE have accessible units?
No, 11235 CAMPFIELD CRICLE does not have accessible units.
Does 11235 CAMPFIELD CRICLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11235 CAMPFIELD CRICLE has units with dishwashers.
