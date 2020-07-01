Rent Calculator
1120 Carthage Drive
1120 Carthage Drive
1120 Carthage Drive
·
Location
1120 Carthage Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Highlands
Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Great opportunity! Just remodeled, this 3/1 home is conveniently located near I-95.
New kitchen cabinets
Prior to move in will install new stainless steel appliances!
See other available properties at http://managementjax.com/ !
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1120 Carthage Drive have any available units?
1120 Carthage Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1120 Carthage Drive have?
Some of 1120 Carthage Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1120 Carthage Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1120 Carthage Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1120 Carthage Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1120 Carthage Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 1120 Carthage Drive offer parking?
No, 1120 Carthage Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1120 Carthage Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1120 Carthage Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1120 Carthage Drive have a pool?
No, 1120 Carthage Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1120 Carthage Drive have accessible units?
No, 1120 Carthage Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1120 Carthage Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1120 Carthage Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
