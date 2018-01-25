11198 PARKSIDE PRESERVE WAY

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!!Heart of Mandarin area, Beautiful like new! open concept Amelia floor plan with delightful natural light and lake to preserve views. 4/2 ready to be your new home. Great Room, gorgeous eat-in kitchen, maple cabinets, and breakfast bar. Oversized bedrooms, oversized shower in master bath, lots of closets, tile in living areas, screened lanai, inside laundry. Close to schools, parks, highways, shopping and the beach! Bring your family and furniture and move right in.Includes yard care $350 non-refundable pet fee. ONLY SMALL PETS!!