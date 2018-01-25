All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:57 PM

11198 PARKSIDE PRESERVE WAY

11198 Parkside Preserve Way · No Longer Available
Location

11198 Parkside Preserve Way, Jacksonville, FL 32257
Mandarin Station-Losco

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!!Heart of Mandarin area, Beautiful like new! open concept Amelia floor plan with delightful natural light and lake to preserve views. 4/2 ready to be your new home. Great Room, gorgeous eat-in kitchen, maple cabinets, and breakfast bar. Oversized bedrooms, oversized shower in master bath, lots of closets, tile in living areas, screened lanai, inside laundry. Close to schools, parks, highways, shopping and the beach! Bring your family and furniture and move right in.Includes yard care $350 non-refundable pet fee. ONLY SMALL PETS!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11198 PARKSIDE PRESERVE WAY have any available units?
11198 PARKSIDE PRESERVE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 11198 PARKSIDE PRESERVE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
11198 PARKSIDE PRESERVE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11198 PARKSIDE PRESERVE WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 11198 PARKSIDE PRESERVE WAY is pet friendly.
Does 11198 PARKSIDE PRESERVE WAY offer parking?
No, 11198 PARKSIDE PRESERVE WAY does not offer parking.
Does 11198 PARKSIDE PRESERVE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11198 PARKSIDE PRESERVE WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11198 PARKSIDE PRESERVE WAY have a pool?
No, 11198 PARKSIDE PRESERVE WAY does not have a pool.
Does 11198 PARKSIDE PRESERVE WAY have accessible units?
No, 11198 PARKSIDE PRESERVE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 11198 PARKSIDE PRESERVE WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 11198 PARKSIDE PRESERVE WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11198 PARKSIDE PRESERVE WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 11198 PARKSIDE PRESERVE WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
