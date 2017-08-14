Rent Calculator
Jacksonville, FL
11191 MIKRIS DR S
Last updated June 15 2019 at 11:12 AM
11191 MIKRIS DR S
11191 Mikris Drive South
No Longer Available
Location
11191 Mikris Drive South, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Hidden Hills
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
GREAT 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME WITH TWO CAR GARAGE, LIVING/ DINING COMBO AND GREAT ROOM WITH FIREPLACE, EAT IN KITCHEN FULLY EQUIPTED.. TENT OCCUPPIED TILL END OF JUNE
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11191 MIKRIS DR S have any available units?
11191 MIKRIS DR S doesn't have any available units at this time.
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 11191 MIKRIS DR S have?
Some of 11191 MIKRIS DR S's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage.
Amenities section
.
Is 11191 MIKRIS DR S currently offering any rent specials?
11191 MIKRIS DR S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11191 MIKRIS DR S pet-friendly?
No, 11191 MIKRIS DR S is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 11191 MIKRIS DR S offer parking?
Yes, 11191 MIKRIS DR S offers parking.
Does 11191 MIKRIS DR S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11191 MIKRIS DR S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11191 MIKRIS DR S have a pool?
No, 11191 MIKRIS DR S does not have a pool.
Does 11191 MIKRIS DR S have accessible units?
No, 11191 MIKRIS DR S does not have accessible units.
Does 11191 MIKRIS DR S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11191 MIKRIS DR S has units with dishwashers.
