11191 MIKRIS DR S
Last updated June 15 2019 at 11:12 AM

11191 MIKRIS DR S

11191 Mikris Drive South · No Longer Available
Location

11191 Mikris Drive South, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Hidden Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
GREAT 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME WITH TWO CAR GARAGE, LIVING/ DINING COMBO AND GREAT ROOM WITH FIREPLACE, EAT IN KITCHEN FULLY EQUIPTED.. TENT OCCUPPIED TILL END OF JUNE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11191 MIKRIS DR S have any available units?
11191 MIKRIS DR S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 11191 MIKRIS DR S have?
Some of 11191 MIKRIS DR S's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11191 MIKRIS DR S currently offering any rent specials?
11191 MIKRIS DR S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11191 MIKRIS DR S pet-friendly?
No, 11191 MIKRIS DR S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 11191 MIKRIS DR S offer parking?
Yes, 11191 MIKRIS DR S offers parking.
Does 11191 MIKRIS DR S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11191 MIKRIS DR S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11191 MIKRIS DR S have a pool?
No, 11191 MIKRIS DR S does not have a pool.
Does 11191 MIKRIS DR S have accessible units?
No, 11191 MIKRIS DR S does not have accessible units.
Does 11191 MIKRIS DR S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11191 MIKRIS DR S has units with dishwashers.
