All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 11187 Mikris Drive South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
11187 Mikris Drive South
Last updated May 5 2020 at 4:15 PM

11187 Mikris Drive South

11187 Mikris Drive South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

11187 Mikris Drive South, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Hidden Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11187 Mikris Drive South have any available units?
11187 Mikris Drive South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 11187 Mikris Drive South currently offering any rent specials?
11187 Mikris Drive South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11187 Mikris Drive South pet-friendly?
Yes, 11187 Mikris Drive South is pet friendly.
Does 11187 Mikris Drive South offer parking?
No, 11187 Mikris Drive South does not offer parking.
Does 11187 Mikris Drive South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11187 Mikris Drive South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11187 Mikris Drive South have a pool?
Yes, 11187 Mikris Drive South has a pool.
Does 11187 Mikris Drive South have accessible units?
No, 11187 Mikris Drive South does not have accessible units.
Does 11187 Mikris Drive South have units with dishwashers?
No, 11187 Mikris Drive South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11187 Mikris Drive South have units with air conditioning?
No, 11187 Mikris Drive South does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fusion
8283 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Bentley Green Apartments
8214 Princeton Square Blvd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Paradise Island
7651 Paradise Island Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Canopy at Belfort Park
7750 Belfort Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Summerwind Apartments
5262 Timuquana Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Timberwalk at Mandarin
10263 Whispering Forest Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32257
The Fountains at Deerwood
7816 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Creekside Park
5900 Townsend Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32244

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia