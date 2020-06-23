Rent Calculator
Jacksonville, FL
1117 23RD ST
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1117 23RD ST
1117 23rd St W
No Longer Available
Location
1117 23rd St W, Jacksonville, FL 32209
29th and Chase
Amenities
on-site laundry
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Ready to move in 2bedroom 1 bath ,delightful Brick Home completing remodel central heat and air Nice side kitchen separate laundry room
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1117 23RD ST have any available units?
1117 23RD ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1117 23RD ST have?
Some of 1117 23RD ST's amenities include on-site laundry, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1117 23RD ST currently offering any rent specials?
1117 23RD ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1117 23RD ST pet-friendly?
No, 1117 23RD ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 1117 23RD ST offer parking?
No, 1117 23RD ST does not offer parking.
Does 1117 23RD ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1117 23RD ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1117 23RD ST have a pool?
No, 1117 23RD ST does not have a pool.
Does 1117 23RD ST have accessible units?
No, 1117 23RD ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1117 23RD ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1117 23RD ST does not have units with dishwashers.
