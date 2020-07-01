All apartments in Jacksonville
Location

11159 Castlemain Circle South, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Deerwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom townhome with custom paint. Enter through an open foyer into a spacious living/dining room combo with sliders to screened lanai. The updated kitchen offers corian counter tops, white appliances and ceramic tile floor. There is a pantry, half bath and access to the 2 car garage also on the first floor. The 2nd floor features separate laundry room with full size washer and dryer, 3 bedrooms including the master with a private bath, large walk in closet, separate garden tub and dual vanities. Conveniently located in the Southside area on Gate Parkway near St. John's Town Center, Oxford Chase is a gated community featuring a swimming pool, fitness center and clubhouse. This community is less than 3 miles to the St. John's Town Center and a short 15 minute drive to Jax Beach! Primary schools include Atlantic Beach Elementary and Twin Lakes Academy Middle School Text, Call or Email for more information

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11159 Castlemain Circle South have any available units?
11159 Castlemain Circle South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 11159 Castlemain Circle South have?
Some of 11159 Castlemain Circle South's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11159 Castlemain Circle South currently offering any rent specials?
11159 Castlemain Circle South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11159 Castlemain Circle South pet-friendly?
No, 11159 Castlemain Circle South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 11159 Castlemain Circle South offer parking?
Yes, 11159 Castlemain Circle South offers parking.
Does 11159 Castlemain Circle South have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11159 Castlemain Circle South offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11159 Castlemain Circle South have a pool?
Yes, 11159 Castlemain Circle South has a pool.
Does 11159 Castlemain Circle South have accessible units?
No, 11159 Castlemain Circle South does not have accessible units.
Does 11159 Castlemain Circle South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11159 Castlemain Circle South has units with dishwashers.

