Jacksonville, FL
11151 LAUREN OAK LN
11151 LAUREN OAK LN
11151 Lauren Oak Lane
·
Location
11151 Lauren Oak Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32221
Jacksonville Heights West
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
*** Property has been rented ***Spacious single family home with 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Two car garage. No pets.Application fee of $75 for each adult over 18 years old. Lease prep $75.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11151 LAUREN OAK LN have any available units?
11151 LAUREN OAK LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 11151 LAUREN OAK LN currently offering any rent specials?
11151 LAUREN OAK LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11151 LAUREN OAK LN pet-friendly?
No, 11151 LAUREN OAK LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 11151 LAUREN OAK LN offer parking?
Yes, 11151 LAUREN OAK LN offers parking.
Does 11151 LAUREN OAK LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11151 LAUREN OAK LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11151 LAUREN OAK LN have a pool?
No, 11151 LAUREN OAK LN does not have a pool.
Does 11151 LAUREN OAK LN have accessible units?
No, 11151 LAUREN OAK LN does not have accessible units.
Does 11151 LAUREN OAK LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11151 LAUREN OAK LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 11151 LAUREN OAK LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 11151 LAUREN OAK LN does not have units with air conditioning.
