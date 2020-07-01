1115 ROMAINE CIR

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Great townhouse! Spacious with a terrific floor plan. Loft overlooking open living room area. Stainless steel appliances. Fenced backyard with patio will be great for cookouts. Washer and dryer included. 2 car garage. Renter's insurance required. Fireplace and water softener excluded from lease.