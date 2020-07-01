1115 Romaine Circle East, Jacksonville, FL 32225 Atlantic Boulevard Estates
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great townhouse! Spacious with a terrific floor plan. Loft overlooking open living room area. Stainless steel appliances. Fenced backyard with patio will be great for cookouts. Washer and dryer included. 2 car garage. Renter's insurance required. Fireplace and water softener excluded from lease.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1115 ROMAINE CIR have any available units?
1115 ROMAINE CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.