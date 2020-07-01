All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1115 ROMAINE CIR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1115 ROMAINE CIR
Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:58 PM

1115 ROMAINE CIR

1115 Romaine Circle East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Atlantic Boulevard Estates
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1115 Romaine Circle East, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Atlantic Boulevard Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great townhouse! Spacious with a terrific floor plan. Loft overlooking open living room area. Stainless steel appliances. Fenced backyard with patio will be great for cookouts. Washer and dryer included. 2 car garage. Renter's insurance required. Fireplace and water softener excluded from lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1115 ROMAINE CIR have any available units?
1115 ROMAINE CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1115 ROMAINE CIR have?
Some of 1115 ROMAINE CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1115 ROMAINE CIR currently offering any rent specials?
1115 ROMAINE CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1115 ROMAINE CIR pet-friendly?
No, 1115 ROMAINE CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1115 ROMAINE CIR offer parking?
Yes, 1115 ROMAINE CIR offers parking.
Does 1115 ROMAINE CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1115 ROMAINE CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1115 ROMAINE CIR have a pool?
No, 1115 ROMAINE CIR does not have a pool.
Does 1115 ROMAINE CIR have accessible units?
No, 1115 ROMAINE CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 1115 ROMAINE CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1115 ROMAINE CIR has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

JTB
8876 A.C. Skinner Parkway
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Tree House Apartments
3500 University Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Arium Deerwood
9803 Creekfront Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Boat House Apartments
400 Century 21 Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32216
The Loree
8649 AC Skinner Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Ocean Blue
2701 Mayport Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32233
Palm Bay Club
13050 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Lofts at Jefferson Station
799 Water Street
Jacksonville, FL 32204

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia