Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 11143 Castlemain Cir S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
11143 Castlemain Cir S
Last updated May 22 2020 at 12:26 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11143 Castlemain Cir S
11143 Castlemain Circle South
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Deerwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
11143 Castlemain Circle South, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Deerwood
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Two-Story 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 1720 Sq. Ft. Town Home In Oxford Chase
Gated Property #2410
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11143 Castlemain Cir S have any available units?
11143 Castlemain Cir S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 11143 Castlemain Cir S currently offering any rent specials?
11143 Castlemain Cir S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11143 Castlemain Cir S pet-friendly?
No, 11143 Castlemain Cir S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 11143 Castlemain Cir S offer parking?
No, 11143 Castlemain Cir S does not offer parking.
Does 11143 Castlemain Cir S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11143 Castlemain Cir S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11143 Castlemain Cir S have a pool?
No, 11143 Castlemain Cir S does not have a pool.
Does 11143 Castlemain Cir S have accessible units?
No, 11143 Castlemain Cir S does not have accessible units.
Does 11143 Castlemain Cir S have units with dishwashers?
No, 11143 Castlemain Cir S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11143 Castlemain Cir S have units with air conditioning?
No, 11143 Castlemain Cir S does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Florida Club at Deerwood
8616 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Bentley Green Apartments
8214 Princeton Square Blvd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Riverside St. Johns
555 Bishopgate Lane
Jacksonville, FL 32204
St. Johns Plantation
7595 Baymeadows Cir W
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Club At Danforth
3701 Danforth Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Boat House Apartments
400 Century 21 Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Avenue Royale
7635 Timberlin Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Lofts at Jefferson Station
799 Water Street
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Similar Pages
Jacksonville 1 Bedrooms
Jacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Gainesville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Brunswick, GA
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Windy Hill
Golden Glades The Woods
Deerwood
Baymeadows
East Arlington
Sandalwood
Secret Cove
North Beach
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia