Jacksonville, FL
11108 PARKSIDE PRESERVE WAY
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:35 PM

11108 PARKSIDE PRESERVE WAY

11108 Parkside Preserve Way · No Longer Available
Location

11108 Parkside Preserve Way, Jacksonville, FL 32257
Mandarin Station-Losco

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**AVAILABLE NOW**Spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom in the heart of Mandarin at Parkside Lakes! This home is less than 2 years old. With over 2,500 sq. ft. of living space, space should not be a problem! Nice open concept floorplan. The kitchen opens up to large dining and living room. Kitchen is fully equipped with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a nice island! There is an eat-in-dinette area as well. Master bedroom features a tray ceiling. The master bath is very spacious with dual sinks, a garden tub and walk-in shower! This home has a covered patio as well. Lawncare is included in the rental.Pets are welcomed upon approval and with a pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11108 PARKSIDE PRESERVE WAY have any available units?
11108 PARKSIDE PRESERVE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 11108 PARKSIDE PRESERVE WAY have?
Some of 11108 PARKSIDE PRESERVE WAY's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11108 PARKSIDE PRESERVE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
11108 PARKSIDE PRESERVE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11108 PARKSIDE PRESERVE WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 11108 PARKSIDE PRESERVE WAY is pet friendly.
Does 11108 PARKSIDE PRESERVE WAY offer parking?
No, 11108 PARKSIDE PRESERVE WAY does not offer parking.
Does 11108 PARKSIDE PRESERVE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11108 PARKSIDE PRESERVE WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11108 PARKSIDE PRESERVE WAY have a pool?
No, 11108 PARKSIDE PRESERVE WAY does not have a pool.
Does 11108 PARKSIDE PRESERVE WAY have accessible units?
No, 11108 PARKSIDE PRESERVE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 11108 PARKSIDE PRESERVE WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 11108 PARKSIDE PRESERVE WAY does not have units with dishwashers.

