All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 11105 CASTLEMAIN CIR W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
11105 CASTLEMAIN CIR W
Last updated July 8 2019 at 9:43 PM

11105 CASTLEMAIN CIR W

11105 Castlemain Cir S · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Deerwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

11105 Castlemain Cir S, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Deerwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
3 large bedrooms. fire place, molding, screen patio. vacant.2 car attached garage, nice kitchen cabinet. hardwood floor at downstairs. Stainless steel appliance

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11105 CASTLEMAIN CIR W have any available units?
11105 CASTLEMAIN CIR W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 11105 CASTLEMAIN CIR W have?
Some of 11105 CASTLEMAIN CIR W's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11105 CASTLEMAIN CIR W currently offering any rent specials?
11105 CASTLEMAIN CIR W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11105 CASTLEMAIN CIR W pet-friendly?
No, 11105 CASTLEMAIN CIR W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 11105 CASTLEMAIN CIR W offer parking?
Yes, 11105 CASTLEMAIN CIR W offers parking.
Does 11105 CASTLEMAIN CIR W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11105 CASTLEMAIN CIR W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11105 CASTLEMAIN CIR W have a pool?
Yes, 11105 CASTLEMAIN CIR W has a pool.
Does 11105 CASTLEMAIN CIR W have accessible units?
No, 11105 CASTLEMAIN CIR W does not have accessible units.
Does 11105 CASTLEMAIN CIR W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11105 CASTLEMAIN CIR W has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Hawthorne
8150 Point Meadows Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Integra River Run
14050 Integra Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Beach Villas
11555 Beach Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Bay Club
9009 Western Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Uptown at St. Johns
5290 Big Island Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Landings at Lake Gray
6500 Lake Gray Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Miramar
3030 University Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Registry at Windsor Parke
13401 Sutton Park Dr S
Jacksonville, FL 32224

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia