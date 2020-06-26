Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 11105 CASTLEMAIN CIR W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
11105 CASTLEMAIN CIR W
Last updated July 8 2019 at 9:43 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11105 CASTLEMAIN CIR W
11105 Castlemain Cir S
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Deerwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
11105 Castlemain Cir S, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Deerwood
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
3 large bedrooms. fire place, molding, screen patio. vacant.2 car attached garage, nice kitchen cabinet. hardwood floor at downstairs. Stainless steel appliance
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11105 CASTLEMAIN CIR W have any available units?
11105 CASTLEMAIN CIR W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 11105 CASTLEMAIN CIR W have?
Some of 11105 CASTLEMAIN CIR W's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11105 CASTLEMAIN CIR W currently offering any rent specials?
11105 CASTLEMAIN CIR W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11105 CASTLEMAIN CIR W pet-friendly?
No, 11105 CASTLEMAIN CIR W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 11105 CASTLEMAIN CIR W offer parking?
Yes, 11105 CASTLEMAIN CIR W offers parking.
Does 11105 CASTLEMAIN CIR W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11105 CASTLEMAIN CIR W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11105 CASTLEMAIN CIR W have a pool?
Yes, 11105 CASTLEMAIN CIR W has a pool.
Does 11105 CASTLEMAIN CIR W have accessible units?
No, 11105 CASTLEMAIN CIR W does not have accessible units.
Does 11105 CASTLEMAIN CIR W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11105 CASTLEMAIN CIR W has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Hawthorne
8150 Point Meadows Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Integra River Run
14050 Integra Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Beach Villas
11555 Beach Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Bay Club
9009 Western Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Uptown at St. Johns
5290 Big Island Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Landings at Lake Gray
6500 Lake Gray Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Miramar
3030 University Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Registry at Windsor Parke
13401 Sutton Park Dr S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Similar Pages
Jacksonville 1 Bedrooms
Jacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Gainesville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Brunswick, GA
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Windy Hill
Golden Glades The Woods
Deerwood
Baymeadows
East Arlington
Sandalwood
Secret Cove
North Beach
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia