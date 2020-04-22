All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 11103 Castlemain Circle S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
11103 Castlemain Circle S
Last updated April 2 2020 at 4:52 PM

11103 Castlemain Circle S

11103 Castlemain Circle South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Deerwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

11103 Castlemain Circle South, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Deerwood

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
11103 Castlemain Circle S Available 04/04/20 Oxford Chase - Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome with an attached 2 car garage, located on the Southside of Jacksonville in Oxford Chase. No street parking due to HOA rules.

(RLNE4702992)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11103 Castlemain Circle S have any available units?
11103 Castlemain Circle S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 11103 Castlemain Circle S currently offering any rent specials?
11103 Castlemain Circle S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11103 Castlemain Circle S pet-friendly?
No, 11103 Castlemain Circle S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 11103 Castlemain Circle S offer parking?
Yes, 11103 Castlemain Circle S offers parking.
Does 11103 Castlemain Circle S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11103 Castlemain Circle S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11103 Castlemain Circle S have a pool?
No, 11103 Castlemain Circle S does not have a pool.
Does 11103 Castlemain Circle S have accessible units?
No, 11103 Castlemain Circle S does not have accessible units.
Does 11103 Castlemain Circle S have units with dishwashers?
No, 11103 Castlemain Circle S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11103 Castlemain Circle S have units with air conditioning?
No, 11103 Castlemain Circle S does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gran Bay Apartment Homes
13444 Gran Bay Parkway
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Bentley Green Apartments
8214 Princeton Square Blvd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Brooklyn Riverside
100 Magnolia St
Jacksonville, FL 32204
The Canopy at Belfort Park
7750 Belfort Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Meridian
653 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Banyan Bay
1700 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Mandarin Bay
9047 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Lofts at Jefferson Station
799 Water Street
Jacksonville, FL 32204

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia