All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 11089 Campus Heights Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
11089 Campus Heights Lane
Last updated August 27 2019 at 11:14 AM

11089 Campus Heights Lane

11089 Campus Heights Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

11089 Campus Heights Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Biscayne Terrace

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
- Updated kitchen with granite. Split bedroom floorplan. Mst has sep soaker tube and shower. Sep family room, lr/dr combo. Eat in space in kitchen. Fully fenced with large back yard. Close to 295 and river city market place.

(RLNE4133289)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11089 Campus Heights Lane have any available units?
11089 Campus Heights Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 11089 Campus Heights Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11089 Campus Heights Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11089 Campus Heights Lane pet-friendly?
No, 11089 Campus Heights Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 11089 Campus Heights Lane offer parking?
No, 11089 Campus Heights Lane does not offer parking.
Does 11089 Campus Heights Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11089 Campus Heights Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11089 Campus Heights Lane have a pool?
No, 11089 Campus Heights Lane does not have a pool.
Does 11089 Campus Heights Lane have accessible units?
No, 11089 Campus Heights Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11089 Campus Heights Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 11089 Campus Heights Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11089 Campus Heights Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 11089 Campus Heights Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Citigate
8451 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Florida Club at Deerwood
8616 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Westwood Apartments
1171 Lane Ave S
Jacksonville, FL 32205
San Marco Village
2166 Dunsford Ter
Jacksonville, FL 32207
The Point at Tamaya
3050 Tamaya Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Mirador and Stovall at River City
13100 Broxton Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
The View at Mandarin
4263 Losco Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Registry at Windsor Parke
13401 Sutton Park Dr S
Jacksonville, FL 32224

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia