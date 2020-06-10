All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 11065 Santa Fe St. N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
11065 Santa Fe St. N
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11065 Santa Fe St. N

11065 Santa Fe Street North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Windy Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

11065 Santa Fe Street North, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Windy Hill

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
11065 Santa Fe St. N Available 01/01/19 3 bedroom 2 bath home near UNF - 3 bedroom 2 bath home near UNF. Recently updated . Wood floors . Wood burning fireplace. Living room/ dinning room combo with kitchen pass through. Walk in master closet. Screened in Lanai overlooking fenced in back yard. 2 car attached garage.

(RLNE4544700)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11065 Santa Fe St. N have any available units?
11065 Santa Fe St. N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 11065 Santa Fe St. N have?
Some of 11065 Santa Fe St. N's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11065 Santa Fe St. N currently offering any rent specials?
11065 Santa Fe St. N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11065 Santa Fe St. N pet-friendly?
Yes, 11065 Santa Fe St. N is pet friendly.
Does 11065 Santa Fe St. N offer parking?
Yes, 11065 Santa Fe St. N does offer parking.
Does 11065 Santa Fe St. N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11065 Santa Fe St. N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11065 Santa Fe St. N have a pool?
No, 11065 Santa Fe St. N does not have a pool.
Does 11065 Santa Fe St. N have accessible units?
No, 11065 Santa Fe St. N does not have accessible units.
Does 11065 Santa Fe St. N have units with dishwashers?
No, 11065 Santa Fe St. N does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gran Bay Apartment Homes
13444 Gran Bay Parkway
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Heron Walk
7400 Powers Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32217
The Canopy at Belfort Park
7750 Belfort Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
San Marco Village
2166 Dunsford Ter
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Courtney Meadows
7820 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Spyglass
8540 Homeplace Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Banyan Bay
1700 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
CENTURY BARTRAM PARK
13525 Bartram Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32258

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia