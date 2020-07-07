All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated April 27 2019 at 1:21 PM

11065 Bacall Rd W

11065 Bacall Road West · No Longer Available
Location

11065 Bacall Road West, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Highlands

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2bbf6e2039 ----
Check out this 1,246.00 Square Foot, 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, spacious home! Features appliances, washer/dryer connections, large yard w/ storage shed, & a patio! Pet friendly with breed approval and non-refundable pet fee. Apply online today!

BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com
Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11065 Bacall Rd W have any available units?
11065 Bacall Rd W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 11065 Bacall Rd W currently offering any rent specials?
11065 Bacall Rd W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11065 Bacall Rd W pet-friendly?
Yes, 11065 Bacall Rd W is pet friendly.
Does 11065 Bacall Rd W offer parking?
No, 11065 Bacall Rd W does not offer parking.
Does 11065 Bacall Rd W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11065 Bacall Rd W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11065 Bacall Rd W have a pool?
No, 11065 Bacall Rd W does not have a pool.
Does 11065 Bacall Rd W have accessible units?
No, 11065 Bacall Rd W does not have accessible units.
Does 11065 Bacall Rd W have units with dishwashers?
No, 11065 Bacall Rd W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11065 Bacall Rd W have units with air conditioning?
No, 11065 Bacall Rd W does not have units with air conditioning.

