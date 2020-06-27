All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated July 22 2019 at 5:55 PM

11043 Key Coral Drive

11043 Key Coral Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11043 Key Coral Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Biscayne Terrace

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.
Availability subject to change.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,215, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,215, Available 7/20/19
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11043 Key Coral Drive have any available units?
11043 Key Coral Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 11043 Key Coral Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11043 Key Coral Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11043 Key Coral Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11043 Key Coral Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11043 Key Coral Drive offer parking?
No, 11043 Key Coral Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11043 Key Coral Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11043 Key Coral Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11043 Key Coral Drive have a pool?
No, 11043 Key Coral Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11043 Key Coral Drive have accessible units?
No, 11043 Key Coral Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11043 Key Coral Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11043 Key Coral Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11043 Key Coral Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11043 Key Coral Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
