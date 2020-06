Amenities

in unit laundry garage furnished

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry Property Amenities parking garage

Oxford Chase Townhouse - Fully Furnished - Lake view! Beautiful FURNISHED 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome with a 2 car attached garage, located on the Southside of Jacksonville in the community of Oxford Chase! Has a washer & dryer! Sorry, no pets. NO street parking per HOA rules. Landlord note: one of the guest bedrooms now has a King bed vs (2) doubles. 3 cars total limit for each town home.



(RLNE2299348)