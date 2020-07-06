All apartments in Jacksonville
1104 W 24th St.
1104 W 24th St.

1104 West 24th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1104 West 24th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
29th and Chase

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
accessible
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
accessible
***WOW*** AFFORDABLE BIG HOME FOR RENT IN JACKSONVILLE - ***WOW*** AFFORDABLE BIG HOME FOR RENT IN JACKSONVILLE
1104 W 24TH STREET
JACKSONVILLE, FL 32209
Rent: $600/month
2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathrooms
RECENTLY RENOVATED WITH FRESH INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR PAINT, BATHROOM AND KITCHEN REMODELED, AND UPDATES THROUGHOUT THE HOME. PETS ARE WELCOME

This home is offered for rent and managed by Vermont LLC. You can complete an application and set up a viewing online at www.floridabeachcoast.com/vacancies. Section 8 is accepted. Contact us through this Web site with your telephone number and email address included in the reply. You can also call or text us at (904) 276-2555. Real estate firm Alabama LLC is leasing this home.

There is a brief application that is $68. Every person over age 18 living at the home must complete an application. Price to move-in is first month's rent, maintenance fee of $700 and administration fee of $400. The pet fees are $20/month per pet rent and $150 one-time per pet fee.

This company is committed to supporting the guidelines of the U.S. Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968), as amended, which prohibits discrimination in the sale, rental, and financing of housing transactions because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin.

(RLNE5400974)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1104 W 24th St. have any available units?
1104 W 24th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1104 W 24th St. currently offering any rent specials?
1104 W 24th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1104 W 24th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1104 W 24th St. is pet friendly.
Does 1104 W 24th St. offer parking?
No, 1104 W 24th St. does not offer parking.
Does 1104 W 24th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1104 W 24th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1104 W 24th St. have a pool?
No, 1104 W 24th St. does not have a pool.
Does 1104 W 24th St. have accessible units?
Yes, 1104 W 24th St. has accessible units.
Does 1104 W 24th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1104 W 24th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1104 W 24th St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1104 W 24th St. does not have units with air conditioning.

