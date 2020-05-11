All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 1104 Southshores Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
1104 Southshores Rd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1104 Southshores Rd

1104 S Shores Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Southside
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1104 S Shores Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32207
Southside

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
garage
- Excellent location!! Hardwood floors, sep dining room, sep sunroom. Fireplace in living room. The old world charm you expect from a home in this area. Fenced back yard with garage. Nice corner lot.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3772266)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1104 Southshores Rd have any available units?
1104 Southshores Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1104 Southshores Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1104 Southshores Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1104 Southshores Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1104 Southshores Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1104 Southshores Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1104 Southshores Rd offers parking.
Does 1104 Southshores Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1104 Southshores Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1104 Southshores Rd have a pool?
No, 1104 Southshores Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1104 Southshores Rd have accessible units?
No, 1104 Southshores Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1104 Southshores Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1104 Southshores Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1104 Southshores Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1104 Southshores Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Luxor Club
13800 Egrets Nest Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Sur at Southside Quarter
7385 Park Village Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Residences at Barnett
112 West Adams Street
Jacksonville, FL 32202
The Enclave
13300 Atlantic Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Cue Luxury Living
13504 Citicards Way
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Antlers
8433 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Stardust
5772 Merrill Road
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Columns
333 Laurina St
Jacksonville, FL 32216

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia