All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 11032 Traci Lynn Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
11032 Traci Lynn Drive
Last updated May 20 2019 at 9:02 PM

11032 Traci Lynn Drive

11032 Traci Lynn Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Highlands
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

11032 Traci Lynn Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Highlands

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,225, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,225, Available 12/21/18

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11032 Traci Lynn Drive have any available units?
11032 Traci Lynn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 11032 Traci Lynn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11032 Traci Lynn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11032 Traci Lynn Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11032 Traci Lynn Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11032 Traci Lynn Drive offer parking?
No, 11032 Traci Lynn Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11032 Traci Lynn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11032 Traci Lynn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11032 Traci Lynn Drive have a pool?
No, 11032 Traci Lynn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11032 Traci Lynn Drive have accessible units?
No, 11032 Traci Lynn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11032 Traci Lynn Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11032 Traci Lynn Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11032 Traci Lynn Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11032 Traci Lynn Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Edens Edge
7101 Wilson Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32210
The Waterford at Mandarin Apartments
11247 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32223
Integra River Run
14050 Integra Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Elements of Belle Rive
10010 Belle Rive Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Views at Harbortown
14030 Atlantic Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
The Residences at Barnett
112 West Adams Street
Jacksonville, FL 32202
Galleria Club
8680 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Lofts at Jefferson Station
799 Water Street
Jacksonville, FL 32204

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia