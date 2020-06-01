All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated June 14 2019 at 2:15 AM

1102 LEGAY AVE

1102 Legay Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1102 Legay Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Normandy Village

Amenities

range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This 3 bedroom home is available for immediate rental! The home is beautiful and you'll experience what it is like working with a property management company that truly cares about its residents! Please call or email to schedule your showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1102 LEGAY AVE have any available units?
1102 LEGAY AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1102 LEGAY AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1102 LEGAY AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1102 LEGAY AVE pet-friendly?
No, 1102 LEGAY AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 1102 LEGAY AVE offer parking?
No, 1102 LEGAY AVE does not offer parking.
Does 1102 LEGAY AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1102 LEGAY AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1102 LEGAY AVE have a pool?
No, 1102 LEGAY AVE does not have a pool.
Does 1102 LEGAY AVE have accessible units?
No, 1102 LEGAY AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1102 LEGAY AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1102 LEGAY AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1102 LEGAY AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1102 LEGAY AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
