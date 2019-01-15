All apartments in Jacksonville
11017 APPLE BLOSSOM TRL W
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11017 APPLE BLOSSOM TRL W

11017 Apple Blossom Trl E · No Longer Available
Location

11017 Apple Blossom Trl E, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Copper Hill

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
ice maker
microwave
Property Amenities
Spacious open floor plan 4 bedroom 2 bath with bonus room upstairs and formal living and dining room, new paint inside,lots of upgrades,back up to a lake,garden tub in Mast.walk-in closets,ceiling fans throughout,just minutes to 295.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

