11017 APPLE BLOSSOM TRL W

Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets ceiling fan ice maker microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Spacious open floor plan 4 bedroom 2 bath with bonus room upstairs and formal living and dining room, new paint inside,lots of upgrades,back up to a lake,garden tub in Mast.walk-in closets,ceiling fans throughout,just minutes to 295.